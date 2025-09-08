 Skip navigation
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Rodgers ties record with 28th four-touchdown, zero-pick game

  
Published September 7, 2025 09:25 PM

Two years after Aaron Rodgers played only four snaps in a Week 1 game at MetLife Stadium, he played the entire game — and threw four touchdown passes.

His four-TD, zero-interception game was the 28th of his career. That ties him with Tom Brady for the most in NFL history.

Rodgers also has 35 games with four or more touchdown passes. That ties him with Peyton Manning for third most in league history.

Today’s performance pushes his all-time TD/INT ratio to 507 and 116. That’s the best in history. Today, it got a little better.

It still wasn’t easy to get the win. But for kicker Chris Boswell’s 60-yard bomb, the Steelers would be 0-1.