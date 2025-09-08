Aaron Rodgers ties record with 28th four-touchdown, zero-pick game

Two years after Aaron Rodgers played only four snaps in a Week 1 game at MetLife Stadium, he played the entire game — and threw four touchdown passes.

His four-TD, zero-interception game was the 28th of his career. That ties him with Tom Brady for the most in NFL history.

Rodgers also has 35 games with four or more touchdown passes. That ties him with Peyton Manning for third most in league history.

Today’s performance pushes his all-time TD/INT ratio to 507 and 116. That’s the best in history. Today, it got a little better.

It still wasn’t easy to get the win. But for kicker Chris Boswell’s 60-yard bomb, the Steelers would be 0-1.