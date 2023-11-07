Aaron Rodgers to Derwin James after Chargers-Jets: “Give me a few weeks”

Last night, what we saw from Aaron Rodgers before the game was more interesting than anything we saw from the New York offense during the game. After the game, something else compelling happened.

ESPN microphones captured Chargers defensive back Derwin James asking Rodgers, “When are you coming back?”

Said Rodgers: “Give me a few weeks.”

The injury happened eight weeks and one day ago. The possibility that he’s only a few weeks away from returning is amazing.

Even if, as some believe, Rodgers didn’t suffer a full tear but only a partial tear of his Achilles tendon, it’s still a remarkable recovery.

And it meshes with something that was mentioned near the end of Monday’s PFT Live, where we pointed out that someone in a position to know the dynamics believes Rodgers will want to return to practice “in a couple weeks.”

Of course, Rodgers might share a different take on the situation during his Tuesday appearance with Pat McAfee, given that Rodgers has a habit of lighting the fuse and running away, before complaining when the media bomb goes off.