Aaron Rodgers: Trade chatter “all conjecture” until I decide what I want to do

The prospect of the Packers trading Aaron Rodgers has been bandied about since the team’s offseason began with their Week 18 loss to the Lions and the speculation picked up a little more steam over the last week or so.

Part of that was due to comments Rodgers made on The Pat McAfee Show last week and other reports added to the momentum over the weekend, but Rodgers has not made any announcements about his plans for playing the 2023 season at this point. He referenced that during this week’s appearance on McAfee’s show by saying any trade chatter is “all conjecture” until he decides what he wants to do in the future.

While that decision still needs to be made, Rodgers said he understands that wanting to keep playing may set the wheels in motion for a move to another team. Rodgers said he knows that there are “two sides” to a decision about remaining in Green Bay and that the Packers “might want to move on” in a different direction before next season gets underway.

The Packers’ point of view will also fall into the “conjecture” category until Rodgers makes his plans known and he didn’t sound like he was on the verge of making any announcements on Tuesday.