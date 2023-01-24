 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aaron Rodgers: Trade chatter “all conjecture” until I decide what I want to do

  
Published January 24, 2023 10:04 AM
nbc_pft_rodgers_230118
January 18, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess Aaron Rodgers’ options for next season and question if another team will want the QB, as well as if the Packers can bring back the players Rodgers wants.

The prospect of the Packers trading Aaron Rodgers has been bandied about since the team’s offseason began with their Week 18 loss to the Lions and the speculation picked up a little more steam over the last week or so.

Part of that was due to comments Rodgers made on The Pat McAfee Show last week and other reports added to the momentum over the weekend, but Rodgers has not made any announcements about his plans for playing the 2023 season at this point. He referenced that during this week’s appearance on McAfee’s show by saying any trade chatter is “all conjecture” until he decides what he wants to do in the future.

While that decision still needs to be made, Rodgers said he understands that wanting to keep playing may set the wheels in motion for a move to another team. Rodgers said he knows that there are “two sides” to a decision about remaining in Green Bay and that the Packers “might want to move on” in a different direction before next season gets underway.

The Packers’ point of view will also fall into the “conjecture” category until Rodgers makes his plans known and he didn’t sound like he was on the verge of making any announcements on Tuesday.