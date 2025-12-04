Aaron Rodgers was asked one question about his Sunday comments

As it turns out, the rough-and-tumble Steelers beat did indeed interrogate quarterback Aaron Rodgers thoroughly and aggressively regarding his surprising comments after Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Well, not really. He was asked one question about it on Wednesday, with no follow up.

Here’s what happened, as best we can tell. The full Rodgers press conference — a copy of the raw footage we’ve obtained and reviewed — lasted more than 11 minutes. The Steelers posted less than four minutes of it on their official website and their YouTube channel, with no indication that it was only a partial video.

We believe the Steelers did not do it deliberately, with the goal of concealing the question regarding his remarks from Sunday about increasing production in the passing game: “When there’s film sessions, everyone shows up. When I check to a route, run the right route.”

On Wednesday, he was asked this question, by Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com: “One of the things you said on Sunday that can help you and the pass catchers be on the same page is everybody coming to those film review sessions. To be clear, has there been less than 100 percent attendance? Is that something you feel like needs to improve?”

Said Rodgers: “What I was talking about what during the week, we have our meetings on Thursdays, and I meant that everybody come there with an open mind and be self-critical, and, you know, work on the things you got to work on, and let’s get better. As far as any off-the-field stuff, I’m not gonna talk about any of that.”

That’s it. One question, with a response that didn’t really fit with what he said on Sunday.

And if anyone thinks that one question and answer sufficiently address the bushel of low-hanging fruit Rodgers dropped on Sunday, I’m not going to try to convince them otherwise.

On Wednesday, I mistakenly relied on the Steelers’ implicit representation that they had uploaded the full press conference to their website and YouTube channel. It’s not the first time the Steelers have failed to post a full press conference, and I should not have assumed that the full press conference was posted — despite the clear implication created by the team’s official website.

Still, the comments from Rodgers hardly sparked the kind of reaction from reporters that they should have. On Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin got zero questions about it. On Wednesday, Rodgers got one and only one, about attendance film sessions. (He got none about his claim that receivers are sometimes not running the right route, in response to Rodgers checking to a new route.)

And then there’s this nugget that invites curiosity and further reporting. Rodgers said, “As far as any off-the-field stuff, I’m not going to talk about any of that.”

What does that mean? Rodgers didn’t mention “any off-the-field stuff” on Sunday. On Wednesday, he threw it out there as the tail casually pinned on the donkey.

If he’s not going to talk about “any off-the-field stuff” that may be impacting the ability of Rodgers and his receivers to get on the same page, this suggests there is “off-the-field stuff” that he’s choosing to keep to himself. And that’s kind of intriguing.

Here’s the bottom line. Although I’ll take full responsibility for incorrectly assuming that the Steelers had posted the full video from Rodgers’s Wednesday press conference, a meaty issue has not received the treatment it merits. And, again, if anyone believes it has, I’m not going to try to convince them otherwise.