 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers will get Super Bowl week started by speaking at an astrology seminar

  
Published February 6, 2023 05:03 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230203
February 3, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King examine how history is repeating itself in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers’ situation becoming eerily similar to Brett Favre 15 years ago.

Since Aaron Rodgers didn’t make it back to the Super Bowl (or the tournament that culminates in a potential Super Bowl berth), he’s got some free time this week.

Over the weekend, he was hitting small spheres. On Monday, he’ll be talking about much larger ones.

He’s the guest speaker at an astrological event. A “masterclass,” if you will. Specifically, an Astrological Immersion Party aimed at helping the participant “fall in love . . . with YOU” through the “ancient science of astrology.”

During the conference, participants will "[d]iscover how Aaron Rodgers has fallen in love with his fate and uses it to have confidence without validation or approval and how you can, too.”

It looks to be totally legitimate and real and absolutely not a hoax, even if it may seem that way. And that’s fine. People can do whatever they think they need to do and/or believe whatever they need to believe to achieve happiness. We all deserve it, and it’s one of our fundamental rights as American citizens to have the ability to pursue it.

But I thought ayahuasca was the thing Rodgers used to learn how to love himself. Where does the astrology fit in with the hallucinogenic tea? Maybe that’s one of the topics that will be discussed today.

Or maybe he’ll just spend the time dropping more hints about playing for the Raiders.