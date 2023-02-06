Aaron Rodgers will get Super Bowl week started by speaking at an astrology seminar

Since Aaron Rodgers didn’t make it back to the Super Bowl (or the tournament that culminates in a potential Super Bowl berth), he’s got some free time this week.

Over the weekend, he was hitting small spheres. On Monday, he’ll be talking about much larger ones.

He’s the guest speaker at an astrological event. A “masterclass,” if you will. Specifically, an Astrological Immersion Party aimed at helping the participant “fall in love . . . with YOU” through the “ancient science of astrology.”

During the conference, participants will "[d]iscover how Aaron Rodgers has fallen in love with his fate and uses it to have confidence without validation or approval and how you can, too.”

It looks to be totally legitimate and real and absolutely not a hoax, even if it may seem that way. And that’s fine. People can do whatever they think they need to do and/or believe whatever they need to believe to achieve happiness. We all deserve it, and it’s one of our fundamental rights as American citizens to have the ability to pursue it.

But I thought ayahuasca was the thing Rodgers used to learn how to love himself. Where does the astrology fit in with the hallucinogenic tea? Maybe that’s one of the topics that will be discussed today.

Or maybe he’ll just spend the time dropping more hints about playing for the Raiders.