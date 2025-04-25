Abdul Carter “still in the process” of figuring out his Giants number

The Giants brought first-round pick Abdul Carter to their facility for a press conference on Friday, but they didn’t make any announcement about what number the edge rusher will be wearing during his rookie season.

Carter followed in the footsteps of other great defensive players at Penn State by wearing No. 11, but the Giants have retired that number for former quarterback Phil Simms. Another number with great significance to the Giants may be the one that Carter has his eye on, however.

While appearing on Bleacher Report with Micah Parsons — one his fellow Penn State No. 11’s — on Thursday night, Carter said “56 sounds real good.” Lawrence Taylor wore that number with the Giants and it’s retired along with No. 11, which is why it appeals to the younger pass rusher.

“Yeah, LT the G.O.A.T., somebody I look up to, somebody I study and one of the greatest players of all time, just want to follow in his footsteps, just bring dominance back to New York,” Carter said on a Thursday conference call, via a transcript from the team.

The Giants unretired No. 1 for wide receiver Malik Nabers last year, but it’s unclear if that will happen this time. On Friday, Carter said he and the team are “still in the process” of figuring out what he’ll wear when he hits the field for the NFC East team.