 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Abdul Carter “still in the process” of figuring out his Giants number

  
Published April 25, 2025 04:15 PM

The Giants brought first-round pick Abdul Carter to their facility for a press conference on Friday, but they didn’t make any announcement about what number the edge rusher will be wearing during his rookie season.

Carter followed in the footsteps of other great defensive players at Penn State by wearing No. 11, but the Giants have retired that number for former quarterback Phil Simms. Another number with great significance to the Giants may be the one that Carter has his eye on, however.

While appearing on Bleacher Report with Micah Parsons — one his fellow Penn State No. 11’s — on Thursday night, Carter said “56 sounds real good.” Lawrence Taylor wore that number with the Giants and it’s retired along with No. 11, which is why it appeals to the younger pass rusher.

“Yeah, LT the G.O.A.T., somebody I look up to, somebody I study and one of the greatest players of all time, just want to follow in his footsteps, just bring dominance back to New York,” Carter said on a Thursday conference call, via a transcript from the team.

The Giants unretired No. 1 for wide receiver Malik Nabers last year, but it’s unclear if that will happen this time. On Friday, Carter said he and the team are “still in the process” of figuring out what he’ll wear when he hits the field for the NFC East team.