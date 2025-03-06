 Skip navigation
Simms: 'Gut feeling' is Giants trade up to No. 1
QB Milroe still a 'project' entering NFL draft
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Abdul Carter visits Titans on Thursday

  
Published March 6, 2025 07:42 AM

The Titans have the first overall pick in this year’s draft and they are kicking off their prospect visits with a potential choice at that spot.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter will be in Nashville to meet with the team. Carter is the first player to visit the team, but he’ll have plenty of company soon.

The Titans are also slated to meet with Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward in the coming days.

While Tennessee owns the first pick, oddsmakers have them as co-favorites to actually make that pick alongside the Giants. The Giants are currently slotted in the third spot, so some of those prospects would still be available if the Titans decided to make a swap that drops them two spots in the draft order.