Adam Butler addresses Christian Wilkins situation

With the Raiders moving on from defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, many questions linger. Especially with the report that a teammate made a report to the team’s human resources department after Wilkins allegedly kissed him on the forehead.

On Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll declined to comment on that report. Defensive tackle Adam Butler was asked a more general question about the controversy involving Wilkins.

“We pretty much just kind of moved on from the situation,” Wilkins said. “You know, I really don’t want to comment further on it. But I will say that, you know, whatever you’re going through as a person, you know, athlete not athlete, whoever. Whatever your struggle is. if you got something going on in life, just, you know, talk to somebody. Get some therapy, you know, whatever your deal is, is your deal. Somebody out there in this world full of billions of people is willing to listen. They’re willing to listen, hear you out, and help you work through whatever you need to work through. But don’t make any hasty decisions. Get help.”

That’s widely being interpreted as a message by Butler to Wilkins. It also could be viewed as a message to the player who went to H.R., since H.R. is there to talk to people who have issues at work.

Is it unusual for an NFL player to go to H.R.? Yes. But they are there to talk to employees who need to talk. So whether you’re someone who is allegedly doing things at work that create issues or whether you’re someone having things done to you at work, there are people in the workplace who can help.

It’s why they are there. Seek them out.