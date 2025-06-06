Adam Sandler will cast Derrick Henry in a movie if he rushes for 2,000 yards

It’s all in the hips.

Both when it comes to golf and when it comes to running for 2,000 yards.

Dan Patrick has brokered a deal between Ravens running back Derrick Henry and popular actor Adam Sandler. The bargain hinges on Henry generating another 2,000-yard season.

On Tuesday, Henry appeared on Dan Patrick’s show (which streams on Peacock, by the way). After Henry said he’s a huge Sandler fan, Dan suggested that, if Henry rushes for 2,000 yards this season, Sandler will put Henry in a movie.

Sandler made a video confirming the offer, which was played for Henry.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com has the full story.

Henry broke the 2,000-yard barrier in 2020. In 2024, his first season with the Ravens, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards.

Nine players have rushed for 2,000 or more yards in a season. No one has done it twice.

In Henry pulls it off, it’ll clinch a spot in a Sandler movie. It also will cement Henry’s bronze bust in the Hall of Fame. (For Henry, being cast in a Sandler movie might mean more than Canton.)

By the way, Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 debuts July 25 on Netflix, not Peacock. It’s OK to have both.