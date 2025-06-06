 Skip navigation
Adam Sandler will cast Derrick Henry in a movie if he rushes for 2,000 yards

  
Published June 6, 2025 07:37 PM

It’s all in the hips.

Both when it comes to golf and when it comes to running for 2,000 yards.

Dan Patrick has brokered a deal between Ravens running back Derrick Henry and popular actor Adam Sandler. The bargain hinges on Henry generating another 2,000-yard season.

On Tuesday, Henry appeared on Dan Patrick’s show (which streams on Peacock, by the way). After Henry said he’s a huge Sandler fan, Dan suggested that, if Henry rushes for 2,000 yards this season, Sandler will put Henry in a movie.

Sandler made a video confirming the offer, which was played for Henry.

Henry broke the 2,000-yard barrier in 2020. In 2024, his first season with the Ravens, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards.

Nine players have rushed for 2,000 or more yards in a season. No one has done it twice.

In Henry pulls it off, it’ll clinch a spot in a Sandler movie. It also will cement Henry’s bronze bust in the Hall of Fame. (For Henry, being cast in a Sandler movie might mean more than Canton.)

By the way, Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 debuts July 25 on Netflix, not Peacock. It’s OK to have both.