Adam Thielen, Eddy Piñeiro questionable for Panthers

  
Published November 22, 2024 01:14 PM

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen said early this week that he was encouraged by his chances of returning to the lineup against the Chiefs and final word on his status will come on Saturday.

Thielen is listed as questionable because of the hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. He’ll need to be activated by Saturday afternoon in order to play on Sunday.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (left knee) was added to the injury report on Thursday and is listed as questionable after missing practice Friday.

Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) is also listed as questionable, but head coach Dave Canales said he expects him to make his debut this week. Miles Sanders (ankle) has been ruled out.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad), linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps), linebacker DJ Johnson (concussion), and defensive end LaBryan Ray (hand) round out the questionable group. Linebacker Amaré Barno (knee) is listed as doubtful.