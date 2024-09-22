Adam Thielen out with hamstring injury

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton has been slinging it against the Raiders but he will be down one of his key weapons for the rest of the game.

Receiver Adam Thielen is out with a hamstring injury, Carolina announced.

Thielen suffered the injury late in the first half on his 31-yard touchdown catch. After securing the ball in the end zone, he immediately grabbed the back of his leg.

Thielen finished the first half with three catches for 40 yards.

The Panthers extended their lead to 24-7 early in the second half with Eddy Piñeiro’s 43-yard field goal.