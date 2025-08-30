 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Thielen takes pay cut with Vikings

  
Published August 30, 2025 10:58 AM

Adam Thielen wanted to return home to Minnesota enough that he was willing to cost himself millions of dollars for it.

Thielen took a pay cut with the Vikings that cut his base salary by $2 million and removed $4 million in potential incentives, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Thielen was born and raised in Minnesota and originally became a Viking as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in 2013. After spending his first season on the practice squad, Thielen made the 53-man roster in his second season and eventually became a star receiver in Minnesota, topping 1,000 receiving yards in both 2017 and 2018. He left to sign with the Panthers as a free agent in 2023.

But after two years in Carolina, he wanted to go home. The Panthers and Vikings worked out a trade, and Thielen was willing to take a pay cut to get it done.