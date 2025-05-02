Adam Thielen: This could be my final year

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is in the final year of his contract and it may also be the last year that he plays football.

Thielen is entering his 12th NFL season and he’ll turn 35 before the Panthers play their first game of the year, so it’s not surprising to hear that he said on Friday that he’s “definitely winding down my career.” He said he won’t be making any decisions at this point, but acknowledged that he may decide to hang up the cleats once the year comes to an end.

“It could be, yeah,” Thielen said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I told you guys at the end of the season, like every year, you look back and you say what left do I have to give to this game? I talked to my family, and they wanted me to keep playing. So it’ll be the same process. I’m not gonna think about that right now.”

Thielen said he’s “excited about this year and what could happen” for a Panthers team that ended the 2024 season on an upswing. That could lead to Thielen going out on a high note come the start of 2026.