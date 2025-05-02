 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Adam Thielen: This could be my final year

  
Published May 2, 2025 12:52 PM

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is in the final year of his contract and it may also be the last year that he plays football.

Thielen is entering his 12th NFL season and he’ll turn 35 before the Panthers play their first game of the year, so it’s not surprising to hear that he said on Friday that he’s “definitely winding down my career.” He said he won’t be making any decisions at this point, but acknowledged that he may decide to hang up the cleats once the year comes to an end.

“It could be, yeah,” Thielen said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I told you guys at the end of the season, like every year, you look back and you say what left do I have to give to this game? I talked to my family, and they wanted me to keep playing. So it’ll be the same process. I’m not gonna think about that right now.”

Thielen said he’s “excited about this year and what could happen” for a Panthers team that ended the 2024 season on an upswing. That could lead to Thielen going out on a high note come the start of 2026.