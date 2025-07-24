Adjusted D.C. stadium deal could be approved soon

The deal could soon be done. Apparently without anyone squeezing the Commanders to change their name.

Via NBCWashington.com, D.C. Council chairperson Phil Mendelson reached an agreement with the team to adjust the financial terms of the deal struck between the Commanders and Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The revised agreement opens the door for D.C. Council to vote on the stadium proposal in “a matter of days.”

The vote is expected to happen after public hearings set for July 29 and 30.

Bowser separately said she has no problem with the changes to the deal.

Having a vote and having a successful vote are two different things. But implicit in the new reports is the notion that the changes to the deal are more likely to get it done.

The goal is to get the stadium open by 2030. If the deal is approved by the end of the month, that timetable likely remains very realistic.

Coincidentally or not, progress has been made in the aftermath of President Trump insisting that the team change its name, and then suggesting that he may refrain from helping the team get a deal done if it doesn’t. Through it all, the Commanders have remained quiet.

And while it appears a stadium deal may be finalized without the team being squeezed to change its name, it’s safe to assume that the Commander-in-Chief will periodically rattle the R-word cage.

If only to distract from the E-word.