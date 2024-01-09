Adonai Mitchell declares for 2024 draft

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is heading for the NFL.

Mitchell announced on Tuesday that he will forego his remaining eligibility at Texas in order to enter the 2024 draft. Fellow Longhorn wideout Xavier Worthy made the same announcement after Texas’ loss to Washington on January 1.

Mitchell won back-to-back national titles at Georgia before transferring to Texas and helping them to the college football playoffs. He had 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns during his lone season at Texas and he had 38 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in his two years with the Bulldogs.

Mitchell and Worthy are part of a talented receiver group that also includes Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers.