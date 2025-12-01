Adonai Mitchell of first NFL TD: Only thing on my mind was to finish the play

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell’s inclusion in the trade that sent cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts was seen as an afterthought, but the 2024 second-round pick has found himself in a big role for the Jets since joining the team.

Mitchell made his biggest play in that role on Sunday. He hauled in a 52-yard touchdown from quarterback Tyrod Taylor that helped the Jets to a 27-24 home win over the Falcons. It was the first touchdown of Mitchell’s career, largely because of a blunder he made against the Rams while playing for the Colts earlier this season.

Mitchell let go of the ball before crossing into the end zone on a catch, which led to a touchback that helped the Rams beat his former team and Mitchell said the lesson he learned from that experience played into the happier one.

“Yeah, that definitely crosses the mind,” Mitchell said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “But it was a growing point and a learning point, so all I could do was grow and learn from it. And the only thing that was on my mind was just finish, finish, finish, finish.”

Mitchell ended Sunday’s game with eight catches for 102 yards and more days like that will make him a significant part of the team’s plans for 2026.