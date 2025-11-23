 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adoree Jackson has a concussion; Tyler Guyton questionable with an ankle

  
Published November 23, 2025 06:50 PM

Eagles cornerback Adoree Jackson will not return today.

The team announced in the third quarter that Jackson has entered into concussion protocol.

He had three tackles.

The Eagles now have Quinyon Mitchell at left corner, Cooper DeJean at right corner and Michael Carter in the nickel.

The Cowboys list left tackle Tyler Guyton as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Nate Thomas has replaced Guyton.