Adoree Jackson has a concussion; Tyler Guyton questionable with an ankle
Published November 23, 2025 06:50 PM
Eagles cornerback Adoree Jackson will not return today.
The team announced in the third quarter that Jackson has entered into concussion protocol.
He had three tackles.
The Eagles now have Quinyon Mitchell at left corner, Cooper DeJean at right corner and Michael Carter in the nickel.
The Cowboys list left tackle Tyler Guyton as questionable to return with an ankle injury.
Nate Thomas has replaced Guyton.