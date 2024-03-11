After agreeing to sign Josh Jacobs, Packers will release Aaron Jones

As it turns out, the Packers won’t have both Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs in 2024.

According to multiple reports, the Packers have informed Jones that he will be released after the club agreed to a free-agent deal with Jacobs on Monday.

At the beginning of the month, a report emerged that the Packers were talking to Jones about taking a pay cut. Those talks clearly broke down, with Green Bay electing to sign Jacobs instead.

Jones was set to have a cap number of $17.6 million in 2024. If the Packers wait until Wednesday to officially release him and give him a post-June 1 designation, they will save $11.9 million against the cap this season.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Jones has been with the Packers for his entire career. He led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns and 19 total touchdowns in 2019.

In 11 games in 2023, Jones rushed for 656 yards with two TDs and caught 30 passes for 233 yards with one touchdown. He’s totaled 5,940 yards with 45 touchdowns and 272 receptions for 2,076 yards with 18 TDs in 97 career games.