After backlash, UNC reverses course on Patriots social-media blackout

The directive changed. Quickly.

After Ross Martin of 247Sports.com reported that North Carolina posted no social-media messages praising former Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye because coach Bill Belichick has directed that Patriots content is off-limits, a backlash ensued.

With widespread criticism of the pettiness reflected by the approach, North Carolina posted on Monday morning a tweet praising Maye, along with a clip from his performance on Sunday night in Buffalo.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Belichick is asked about the situation during his next press conference. (He might prefer that to questions about the quality of his football team.) If Belichick gets any such questions, it’s a good bet that he’ll grumble about not knowing anything about “Instaface” or whatever — even if he knows that world far better than he’d ever admit.