Report: UNC staff has been directed not to tweet Patriots-related content

With nothing about its current football program to celebrate, North Carolina could have taken a social-media victory lap last night following the biggest NFL win from former UNC quarterback Drake Maye.

The only problem? He plays for The Team That Shall Not Be Named.

Ross Martin of 247Sports.com reports this: “According to sources inside the UNC football program, it is a directive from the staff (Bill Belichick) to not tweet/retweet anything Patriots-related. That’s clearly why UNC football has not posted anything from Drake Maye’s electric primetime win over the Buffalo Bills.”

It’s no surprise. Belichick has made it clear that Patriots scouts are not welcome on campus. Belichick has justified his position by explaining that he’s not welcome in New England, even though he’s been back to the facility since he was fired after the 2023 season.

He’s bitter and salty. In all situations, he’s either the hero or a victim. And he has made the Patriots the villains in his own delusional narrative regarding a career arc that is undermining his Eight Rings legacy.

Belichick believed he’d instantly become a great college coach. While he still may possess elite skills when it comes to concocting game plans or making in-game adjustments and decisions, it doesn’t matter if you don’t have good players.

In New England, Belichick’s coaching acumen more than compensated for his various mistakes in picking players. At North Carolina, Belichick and G.M. Mike Lombardi brought in more than 70 players who, based on their performance through five games, would be better suited to FCS programs.

This past weekend was the low point for Belichick’s college football excursion. The Tar Heels were embarrassed at home by Clemson. They’ve been blown out by each of the Power Four teams they’ve played. The next day, the Patriots had their biggest win of the post-Belichick era.

UPDATE 10:43 a.m. ET: The directive has changed.