After being benched for first quarter, Keon Coleman scores first touchdown

Just about everything went right for the Bills on Monday night in their blowout 47-10 victory over the Jaguars — including rookie Keon Coleman’s first touchdown reception.

But the No. 33 overall pick of this year’s draft also had to wait to even get in the game, as head coach Sean McDermott revealed in his postgame press conference.

“So, sat Keon for the first quarter of the game,” McDermott said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. “It will be a learning opportunity for him, and really it was an issue that dealt with being on time, and he knows he’s accountable to his teammates. We addressed it, we support him, and we move forward.”

Coleman was inserted into the game during Buffalo’s third drive, which began in the second quarter. Eight plays into the possession, Coleman got his hands on the ball for the first time on Monday night — taking a downfield catch 24 yards into the end zone for the first touchdown of his career.

“Great play-call by [OC] Joe [Brady],” Coleman said. “Me and [receivers coach] Adam [Henry] watched film on that, came to fruition. Deep crosser, got outside leverage, man, and just beat him to the spot.”

Through three games, Coleman has five receptions for 75 yards. With quarterback Josh Allen doing plenty to spread the ball around, Coleman is fourth on the team in receiving yards and fifth in receptions.