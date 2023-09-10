After Bryce Young interception, Bijan Robinson scores first touchdown

Welcome to the NFL, Bijan Robinson.

Making his pro debut against the Panthers, Robinson made a slick play to score his first touchdown, giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

On third-and-4, Desmond Ridder sent a quick pass to Robinson on the right side. Robinson made a move to make a defender miss, then used a burst of speed to get into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.

Robinson has five touches, gaining 6 yards with a TD on three receptions plus 13 yards on two carries.

Because some of those passes have been for negative pays, Ridder has the curious current stat line of 4-of-4 passing for 0 yards with a touchdown.

Robinson had the opportunity to score because Bryce Young threw his fist interception. On second-and-16 from Carolina’s 8-yard line, Young was looking for tight end Hayden Hurst over the middle but veteran safety Jessie Bates read the play perfectly and stepped in front for his first pick as a Falcon.

