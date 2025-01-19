Commanders lead Lions 31-21 at halftime

The Commanders lead the Lions at halftime after one of the wilder quarters in recent postseason memory.

Washington scored four touchdowns and the Lions added two of their own in a record-setting second quarter. The 42 points are the most combined points in any second quarter in NFL history and the Lions were threatening for more just before halftime.

Quarterback Jared Goff tried to hit wide receiver Jameson Williams on a post in the end zone, but Commanders defensive back Mike Sainristil undercut the throw for an interception. That ensured the Commanders would go into the break with a 31-21 lead in Detroit.

It was the third turnover of the half for Goff, who also lost a fumble and had an interception returned 40 yards for a score by Quan Martin. Those miscues are the difference because the Commanders have not had a traditional defensive stop since the first possession of the game.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels hit on touchdowns to Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz while Brian Robinson ran for a score to go with Martin’s pick-six. Daniels has continued his remarkable rookie season by throwing for 242 yards and running for 30 more. Their only drive to end without points saw the Lions defense make a stop on a fourth down inside the Detroit 30-yard-line, so the Commanders have moved the ball at will all night.

They will have the ball to open the third quarter and more of the same will make for a very perilous situation for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.