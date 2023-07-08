 Skip navigation
After Daniel Snyder sells the Commanders, what's next for him?

  Mike Florio,
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 7, 2023 08:02 PM

In less than two weeks, Daniel Snyder’s connection to the NFL could be over. So what’s next?

Not for the franchise he has owned for 24 years, but for Snyder. He’s getting $6.05 billion. What’s he going to do with it? What’s he going to do with his time?

Will he simply fade into bolivian ? Or will he seek ongoing relevance in some sort of significant — and public — venture?

His current legacy is not a good one. He might want to attempt a second act of some sort. Or he might be content to float on his superyacht and enjoy his remaining years.

Regardless, there’s a chance he will be forgotten but not gone. It will be interesting to see whether he simply goes away, or whether he tries to find a way to hang around. Even if the vast majority of NFL fans would prefer that he disappear for good.