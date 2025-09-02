After hot start, Belichick’s Tar Heels struggle

Things started hot for the Tar Heels. It then cooled off, quickly.

After taking a 7-0 lead on an opening-drive touchdown during which TCU couldn’t stop the UNC offense, North Carolina has become borderline catatonic when it has the ball. TCU, in contrast, has scored 20 unanswered points.

The Horned Frogs lead at the break, 20-7.

North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez started two for two for 58 yards. Since the first drive, he’s 0-4 — with a pick six.

The deficit could be bigger than 13. Another TCU drive deep in UNC territory ended with a tipped-ball interception.

TCU gets the ball to start the third quarter. If the Tar Heels don’t get out of the mud quickly, Belichick’s college head-coaching debut will go the same way as his pro head-coaching debut went.

On this very day in 1991, the Cowboys beat Belichick’s Browns, 26-14.