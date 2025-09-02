 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After hot start, Belichick’s Tar Heels struggle

  
Published September 1, 2025 09:50 PM

Things started hot for the Tar Heels. It then cooled off, quickly.

After taking a 7-0 lead on an opening-drive touchdown during which TCU couldn’t stop the UNC offense, North Carolina has become borderline catatonic when it has the ball. TCU, in contrast, has scored 20 unanswered points.

The Horned Frogs lead at the break, 20-7.

North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez started two for two for 58 yards. Since the first drive, he’s 0-4 — with a pick six.

The deficit could be bigger than 13. Another TCU drive deep in UNC territory ended with a tipped-ball interception.

TCU gets the ball to start the third quarter. If the Tar Heels don’t get out of the mud quickly, Belichick’s college head-coaching debut will go the same way as his pro head-coaching debut went.

On this very day in 1991, the Cowboys beat Belichick’s Browns, 26-14.