After Joe Burrow’s third TD, Josh Allen 40-yard TD run narrows Cincinnati lead to 28-25

Bills running back James Cook was about to give his team a third-quarter lead with a run inside the 5.

But he fumbled before he could cross the goal line. And with the extra possession, Cincinnati got back in the end zone with a Joe Burrow 12-yard pass to Mike Gesicki, making the Bengals’ lead 28-18.

Josh Allen had something to say about that, however, taking in a rushing touchdown on Buffalo’s ensuing possession to make the score 28-25.

Cook now has four fumbles in his last two games with two lost. He nearly gave the Bengals a touchback earlier in that same drive with a fumble near the goal line. But the ball did not go out of bounds in the end zone. A holding call negated Cook’s play to get the ball to the 1-yard line.

Burrow and the Bengals have continued to be excellent on third down, with the quarterback converting third-and-4 with a a 6-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase before converting third-and-6 with an 18-yard pass over the middle to Tee Higgins.

Higgins had to exit the field after that play after hitting the back of his head on the turf again.

But it didn’t take long for the Bills to get back on the board in response. Josh Allen took a 40-yard scramble to the end zone on the fourth play of the drive, making the score 28-25. Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, it was the longest regular-season rushing touchdown of Allen’s career.