After Kyren Williams fumble, Tucker Kraft 66-yard TD gives Packers 17-13 lead

The Rams were on the move and looked like they were poised to extend their 13-10 lead coming out of halftime.

But things changed quickly, and now the Packers have a 17-13 advantage.

On second-and-6 from the Green Bay 27, running back Kyrie Williams fumbled on a carry up the middle with safety Xavier McKinney recovering the loose ball.

It didn’t take long for the Packers to capitalize on the extra possession, as Jordan Love connected with Tucker Kraft on a deep pass to the left that the tight end took 66 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

Per the CBS broadcast, it was the longest reception by a Green Bay tight end since 2012.

The two-play, 70-yard drive took just 43 seconds off the clock.