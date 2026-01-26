After muffed punt, Seahawks score TD to take 24-13 lead

The Rams’ special teams unit has performed poorly all year.

Another poor play has happened in the NFC championship game, and it’s led to a Seahawks touchdown.

Xavier Smith muffed a punt early in the third quarter, with Seattle recovering. It didn’t take long for the Seahawks to take advantage of the opportunity, with Sam Darnold connecting with Jake Bobo for a 17-yard touchdown.

Los Angeles’ defense had started the second half well, forcing a punt.

But Smith fell while trying to track the punt in the air, with the ball going off his hand and shoulder. The Seahawks recovered it deep in L.A. territory for an extra possession.

Darnold hit Bobo on the next snap for the score, putting Seattle up by 11.