Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
After muffed punt, Seahawks score TD to take 24-13 lead

  
Published January 25, 2026 08:37 PM

The Rams’ special teams unit has performed poorly all year.

Another poor play has happened in the NFC championship game, and it’s led to a Seahawks touchdown.

Xavier Smith muffed a punt early in the third quarter, with Seattle recovering. It didn’t take long for the Seahawks to take advantage of the opportunity, with Sam Darnold connecting with Jake Bobo for a 17-yard touchdown.

Los Angeles’ defense had started the second half well, forcing a punt.

But Smith fell while trying to track the punt in the air, with the ball going off his hand and shoulder. The Seahawks recovered it deep in L.A. territory for an extra possession.

Darnold hit Bobo on the next snap for the score, putting Seattle up by 11.