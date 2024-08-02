After signing with Dolphins, Willie Snead apologizes to Tua Tagovailoa for calling him “soft”

The Dolphins signed free agent Willie Snead this week despite the receiver’s disparaging remark about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in January.

On his now-deleted account, Snead posted his insult the night the Dolphins lost to the Chiefs 26-7 in the wild-card round. Tagovailoa went 20-of-39 for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“The Dolphins will be good when Tua stop acting soft AF,” Snead wrote.

The post resurfaced after Snead agreed to terms with the Dolphins, who signed Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million deal last week.

“Yeah, to be honest, I was watching the game. A fan of the game. I was rooting for the Dolphins that game. I wanted the Dolphins to get past the Chiefs,” Snead told Chris Perkins of the Sun-Sentinel. “I was emotional about it, and I tweeted something about it I probably shouldn’t have, and I regret it today. Me and Tua talked last night, working on a handshake. We already completed one pass in one-on-ones. We put that behind us. We kind of talked about it, and we’re moving on from it.”

Snead grew up in South Florida, a fan of the Dolphins, so he reacted as a fan would react after watching his team lose in the postseason. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins didn’t hold it against him.

“I’m just excited about being a Dolphin, man,” Snead told Perkins. “I’m a hometown kid, . . . so it is a joy for me to be here, to put these colors on.”