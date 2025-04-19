Eagles don’t have first-round grades on 32 players, but still like their options at No. 32

The Eagles are picking where every team would like to be picking in the draft, the No. 32 spot that goes to the defending Super Bowl champion. The bad news is, there’s a chance that every player they have a first-round grade on will be gone.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said the Eagles, as is always the case, gave first-round grades to fewer than 32 players, which means they have to acknowledge the worst-case scenario that all the players they consider first-round picks have already been drafted. But Roseman thinks even if that happens, the Eagles will end up with a player they like.

“We always take worst-case scenario and work back from that,” Roseman said. “We’ve got to be really comfortable with whatever is our worst-case scenario, which will always entail getting a good player. There’s never 32 first-round grades on our board. We don’t have 32 first-round grades in this draft.”

Last year the Eagles landed cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd overall pick, despite heading into the draft thinking Mitchell would likely be gone before then.

“The guys we thought were most realistic being available at 22, we feel like we got fortunate to get one of the guys we didn’t have in a lot of the scenarios,” Roseman said.

The Eagles will hope that’s the case again this year at No. 32.