After slow start, Lions lead Vikings 21-10 at halftime

The Lions got off to a slow start offensively, but they got things going in the second quarter to score three touchdowns, giving the club a 21-10 lead at halftime.

Jahmyr Gibbs got it rolling with a 45-yard touchdown run. Then Detroit took a 14-10 lead with a strong throw and catch from quarterback Jared Goff to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. On second-and-11, the quarterback floated a perfect pass right into St. Brown’s hands down the right seam for a 35-yard score. The Lions also did a nice job of picking up the blitz on the play.

Gibbs got in the end zone again with an 8-yard run with 26 seconds left in the first half, putting the club up by 11.

Gibbs has 84 yards on eight carries to pace the offense.

Once again, Goff has started the game hot. He’s 12-of-12 passing for 156 yards with the the TD throw to St. Brown. St. Brown has five catches for 75 yards.

On the other side, Sam Darnold has not been as sharp, finishing the first half 9-of-12 for 75 yards with an interception. Brian Branch picked him off midway through the second quarter, which led to Gibbs’ second score.

David Montgomery had to exit the game at one point with a knee injury but was able to return.

The Vikings will receive the second-half kickoff.