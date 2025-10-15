After two straight losses, will Eagles’ season go like 2024 — or 2023?

After a 4-0 start that included four wins that could have gone either way, the Eagles lost two games in a span of five days. Coupled with lingering frustrations regarding the team’s offense, full-blown adversity has arrived for the Eagles.

They faced challenges in both 2023 and 2024.

In 2023, things fell apart after a 10-1 start. Last year, the Eagles went on a 12-1 run after starting 2-2.

This season, which way will it go?

“You’re always working on identifying your issues and identifying your strengths and working to get better from it,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s what we do. [Those are] the things you think about. Every team’s a little different. Every message could be a little bit different based off of where you are or where the team is. I think where confidence comes from is your process and the things that you go through on a weekly basis, the things that you can control on a weekly basis to put yourself in the best position to succeed. Confidence also comes from past experiences and knowing that you’ve been there, you’ve done these things before.

“Again, the other thing that I say a lot is that adversities are going to happen. They happen for every team in the NFL. They happen for every team. They happen for every person. You think back on your old experiences, you look back at adversities that we’ve had. I’m thankful for those. Obviously, this is a new year and new things, but I’m thankful for ’23. I’m thankful for how ’24 started off because it put us in a position to do what we ultimately wanted to accomplish, our goal last year. That is a mindset that is really critical to have, that adversities that you go through make you stronger if you allow it to.”

Every year is indeed different. But the Eagles seem to have the same problems. While they do a nice job of keeping their issues in house (for the most part), it’s clear that something is off. The question is whether they can find a way to turn it back on.

The next opportunity comes at Minnesota on Sunday. Possibly against former Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz.