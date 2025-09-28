 Skip navigation
Against the Titans, can C.J. Stroud regain his groove?

  
Published September 28, 2025 10:18 AM

The Texans found their way out of chronic dysfunction for a pair of AFC South crowns and consecutive finishes in the NFL’s final eight. So far this year, it’s been a very different story.

A must-win situation unfolds on Sunday, when the team formerly known as the Houston Oilers returns as the currently 0-3 Tennessee Titans.

If the Texans are going to turn things around and avoid being dumped into the basement of the division, they need a solid performance from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Once regarded as the next inevitable $60 million quarterback, Stroud has been struggling lately. He has gone seven straight games without multiple touchdown passes. That’s the longest streak for any Texans quarterback since David Carr in 2006.

Stroud has also lost four games in a row, including the 2024 AFC divisional round at Kansas City, for the first time in his NFL or college career.

In Stroud’s defense, he doesn’t have many weapons in the passing game, beyond receiver Nico Collins. Still, Stroud has slumped to a passer rating of 76.9 among qualifying quarterbacks, which puts him behind the now-benched Russell Wilson.