Againt the Bucs, Lamar Jackson will try to push record vs. NFC to 23-1

Remember when Lamar Jackson was available to be signed by any team for only two first-round picks and Falcons owner Arthur Blank made the case for not being interested? Blank might have overlooked one important fact in deciding not to try to sign the now two-time MVP.

Jackson absolutely dominates the conference in which the Falcons play.

On Sunday, Jackson’s record against the NFC moved to 22-1, with a win over the Commanders. If Jackson beats the Bucs on Monday night, he’ll be 23-1 against the NFC.

His first NFC win came against Blank’s Falcons on December 2, 2018. Led by the then-rookie, the Ravens won in Atlanta, 26-16.

Two weeks later, Jackson beat the Bucs, 20-12.

Here are the rest of the results, courtesy of the Ravens’ official website:

Ravens 23, Cardinals 17 (9/15/2019)

Ravens 30, Seahawks 16 (10/20/19)

Ravens 45, Rams 6 (11/25/19)

Ravens 20, 49ers 17 (12/1/2019)

Ravens 31, Washington 17 (10/4/2020)

Ravens 30, Eagles 28 (10/18/2020)

Ravens 34, Cowboys 17 (12/8/2020)

Ravens 27, Giants 13 (12/27/2020)

Ravens 19, Lions 17 (9/26/2021)

Ravens 34, Vikings 31 (11/7/2021)

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 (10/27/2022)

Ravens 27, Saints 13 (11/7/2022)

Ravens 13, Panthers 3 (11/20/2022)

Ravens 38, Lions 6 (10/22/2023)

Ravens 31, Cardinals 24 (10/29/2023)

Ravens 37, Seahawks 3 (11/5/2023)

Ravens 37, Rams 31 (12/10/2023)

Ravens 33, 49ers 19 (12/25/2023)

Ravens 28, Cowboys 25 (9/22/2024)

Ravens 30, Commanders 23 (10/13/2024)

Jackson’s only NFC loss came against the Giants, on October 16, 2022. New York won at MetLife Stadium, 24-20.

The Ravens get another crack at the Giants in Week 15, two weeks after playing the Eagles again. With three NFC games left this year, Jackson could end up 25-1 against the conference.

That history might come in handy if/when Jackson and the Ravens face an NFC team in, you know, February.