Aidan Hutchinson: Continuing to evolve as a player fires me up more than the money

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has signed a four-year, $180 million contract, but he says that’s not what he’s playing for.

“If I ask myself why I play this game and why I do what I do, the money is really a byproduct,” Hutchinson said. “While a lot of those numbers are fun to look at and it’s cool and it’s such a blessing, in order for me to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep looking forward, I have to focus on my play and my evolution as a player. Because to me, that fires me up more than money ever would.”

Hutchinson said he has barely paid attention to the negotiations with the Lions, letting his agent and his parents take the lead while he was focusing on football. He did joke that he knows the Lions’ other defensive linemen are going to expect expensive Christmas presents this year, and he said he wants to expand his Hutch Heroes program that supports children battling serious illnesses and their families.

“Money is not the motivator, however it does make life easier,” Hutchinson said. “Where I find my fulfillment is playing this game, evolving, shining a light on these kids. All that stuff is where I find my fulfillment.”