Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks, but Bucs lead Lions 13-6

  
Published September 15, 2024 02:00 PM

The Buccaneers don’t have right tackle Luke Goedeke, who is out with a concussion. They miss him.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has abused reserve right tackle Justin Skule. He tied his career high of three sacks in the first quarter.

Hutchinson has given Skule and Baker Mayfield fits so far.

The single-game record for sacks is the seven that Derrick Thomas had for the Chiefs in 1990 against the Seahawks.

When Mayfield has had time, though, he has been on target, completing 6 of 9 passes for 107 yards and gave the Bucs a 13-7 lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin.