Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks, but Bucs lead Lions 13-6

The Buccaneers don’t have right tackle Luke Goedeke, who is out with a concussion. They miss him.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has abused reserve right tackle Justin Skule. He tied his career high of three sacks in the first quarter.

Hutchinson has given Skule and Baker Mayfield fits so far.

The single-game record for sacks is the seven that Derrick Thomas had for the Chiefs in 1990 against the Seahawks.

When Mayfield has had time, though, he has been on target, completing 6 of 9 passes for 107 yards and gave the Bucs a 13-7 lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin.