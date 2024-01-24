Aidan Hutchinson: Lions all believe, we expect to win and go to the Super Bowl

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson says he and his teammates expect to beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Hutchinson said today that head coach Dan Campbell has instilled confidence in the team, and that they all think they’re going to the Super Bowl.

“I think we all believe it. We all believe. We’re all going to come into the game with the expectation of winning it, going to the Super Bowl. That’s what we believe. We expect nothing less. That’s our attitude going in there,” Hutchinson said.

The Lions have never been to the Super Bowl, something Hutchinson grew up in the Detroit area hearing about. They’re one win away from changing that.