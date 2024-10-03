Aidan Hutchinson named NFC defensive player of the month

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson’s third NFL season is off to a rousing start.

Hutchinson had 16 tackles, six tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble during the Lions’ 3-1 start to the season. That one loss featured Hutchinson’s most overwhelming individual performance.

Hutchinson set a career high by sacking Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield 4.5 times during a 20-16 loss to the Buccaneers in Week Two.

The 2022 first-round pick recorded 21 sacks over his first two NFL seasons. September has Hutchinson on pace to pass that total this season and it’s made him an early contender for the defensive player of the year award as well.