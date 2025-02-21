Aidan Hutchinson: With right guys in locker room, you can roll anyone in to call plays

The Lions have lost a lot of assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, since their playoff loss to the Commanders and there’s been plenty of discussion about the impact that will have on the team in 2025.

Count defensive end Aidan Hutchinson among those who don’t think it will have much of an impact at all. While appearing on The Squeeze podcast, Hutchinson said that coaching turnover is a fact of life in the NFL “whenever you have a lot of success in the NFL and you get a one seed.”

Hutchinson went on to say that he thinks the things that the continued presence of head coach Dan Campbell and the talent on the roster are the things that will matter the most in Detroit.

“I don’t care who they bring in to coach us,” Hutchinson said. “Obviously keeping Dan there is what we all want, but coordinators, position coaches, it doesn’t matter. As long as we have the right guys in the locker room and those foundation guys on offense, on defense — you can roll anyone in there to call the plays. At the end of the day, it’s going to be the playmakers who are making those plays on Sundays. As long as we keep our core group and keep everyone there, we’re going to stay in this window of winning.”

It’s fair to say the Bears made Johnson their head coach and the Jets hired Glenn for the same job because they feel they had a slightly bigger hand in the Lions’ recent success, but all viewpoints will get tested once the teams get on the field this fall.