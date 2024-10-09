Aidan O’Connell named Raiders starting quarterback for Week 6

There was a report on Tuesday that the Raiders would have a quarterback competition throughout the week between Garnder Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.

That plan has changed.

Head coach Antonio Pierce said to begin his Wednesday press conference that Aidan O’Connell will start Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

“It was a quarterback battle early on. [Minshew] started five games, and at this point, I think it’s best to go with Aidan going forward,” Pierce said.

Minshew was benched after throwing two interceptions — including a 100-yard pick-six — during last week’s loss to the Broncos. In five games, he completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,014 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

O’Connell, who started 10 games as a rookie last year, has completed 19-of-32 passes in 2024 for 176 yards with a touchdown and a pick in mop-up duty.

Pierce touted O’Connell’s growth as a leader as one factor for why he’s making the switch, noting that the second-year QB has become much more vocal in the building.

“Confidence,” Pierce said. “Out of that shell, not looking like a rookie no more. Not acting like a rookie no more. He has a certain presence about himself. And it’s not so outgoing where you’ll just notice it. But if you’ve been around him enough, he’s definitely speaking up a lot more.

“I love how he walks around the building. Really, what I respected the most is when we named Gardner the starter, he said, alright, I’m going to be the best scout-team quarterback possible. And he was lighting our ass up. And every day he gave us the best look. And he walked around with a smile on his face. And if you remember the Baltimore game, he and Jackson Powers were sitting there rallying the troops and pumping them up and he was just a great teammate. So, all those things factor into the decisions.”

Pierce added that Minshew handled the news “like a pro” and that he doesn’t envision making another QB change this season, but will if necessary.

“I don’t plan on making switches any time,” Pierce said. “When it’s time to make a switch, we’ll make a switch.”