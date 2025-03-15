AJ Dillon excited to run behind the Eagles’ offensive line

When running back AJ Dillon was considering his options in free agency, the opportunity to run behind the Eagles’ offensive line was a major draw that led him to sign with Philadelphia.

“If you’re a football fan, you know about the Eagles’ offensive line, and so I’m definitely excited to meet them first, and then get out there and compete with those guys, run behind them, earn their trust,” Dillon said. “I’m excited about the opportunity the Eagles have given me, excited to be here, I know the Philly fans are awesome.”

Dillon understands that he won’t be a No. 1 back as long as he’s teammates with Saquon Barkley, but he’s ready for whatever the Eagles ask him to do.

“I’m just excited to go out there every time, make the most out of every opportunity,” Dillon said.

Dillon, who has spent his entire career until now in Green Bay, missed the entire 2024 season with a neck injury. But he said all the medical evaluations he has had have told him he’ll be good to go for 2025.

“Got all the green lights,” Dillon said. “I’m feeling good.”