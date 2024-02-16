AJ McCarron returns to St. Louis Battlehawks

AJ McCarron has never done much in the NFL, but he was league MVP in the XFL in 2023. And now he’ll return to his XFL team, in a new league, in 2024.

The UFL has announced that McCarron is signing with the St. Louis Battlehawks. Last year McCarron was the XFL MVP playing for the Battlehawks, and this year the Battlehawks are in the UFL, which is the league formed by the XFL and the USFL.

The 33-year-old McCarron was cut by the Bengals this week, which made him eligible to sign with the Battlehawks immediately. He said last season that he enjoyed starting in the XFL more than being a backup in the NFL, and now he’ll start in the UFL.

McCarron was initially a third-round pick of the Bengals out of Alabama in 2014. He has also had stints with the Bills, Raiders, Texans and Falcons in addition to his two stints with the Bengals and now two stints with the Battlehawks.