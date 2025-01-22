Al Golden set to return to Bengals as defensive coordinator

Al Golden is headed back to Cincinnati.

After three seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, multiple reports indicate Golden is finalizing a deal to return to the Bengals as defensive coordinator. Pete Thamel of ESPN noted Golden has informed Notre Dame officials of his decision.

Golden was Cincinnati’s linebackers coach under head coach Zac Taylor from 2020-2021, helping the club reach Super Bowl LVI in the latter season.

After stints as a college head coach at Temple and Miami from 2006-2015, Golden was Detroit’s tight ends coach from 2016-2017 and linebackers coach from 2018-2019.

The Bengals fired Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator after the end of the regular season.