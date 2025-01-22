 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Al Golden set to return to Bengals as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 22, 2025 04:45 PM

Al Golden is headed back to Cincinnati.

After three seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, multiple reports indicate Golden is finalizing a deal to return to the Bengals as defensive coordinator. Pete Thamel of ESPN noted Golden has informed Notre Dame officials of his decision.

Golden was Cincinnati’s linebackers coach under head coach Zac Taylor from 2020-2021, helping the club reach Super Bowl LVI in the latter season.

After stints as a college head coach at Temple and Miami from 2006-2015, Golden was Detroit’s tight ends coach from 2016-2017 and linebackers coach from 2018-2019.

The Bengals fired Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator after the end of the regular season.