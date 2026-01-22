 Skip navigation
Al Harris interviewed with Packers, will interview with Commanders

  
Published January 21, 2026 08:54 PM

Bears defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Al Harris interviewed with the Packers for their defensive coordinator job on Wednesday. He will also interview for the Commanders’ defensive coordinator opening, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Bears led the NFL in interceptions with 23 this season, which was Harris’ first in Chicago.

Harris began his NFL coaching career with the Dolphins in 2012.

He also has coached with the Chiefs (2013-18) and Cowboys (2020-24) and was a defensive assistant at Florida Atlantic in 2019.

Harris also carried the title of assistant head coach in Dallas in 2024.

The Packers are replacing Jeff Hafley, now the head coach of the Dolphins, and the Commanders fired defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Christian Parker and Vikings defensive passing game coordinator Daronte Jones are among other candidates for the Packers’ opening.

The Commanders have completed interviews with Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, Seahawks defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Karl Scott and Gannon.