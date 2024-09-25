Al Michaels will call 20th Cowboys-Giants game on Thursday night

Thursday night’s game marks a milestone for legendary broadcaster Al Michaels. It will be his 20th game involving the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

Twenty times, calling Cowboys-Giants games. The run dates back to Michaels’s first Monday Night Football game, in September 1986.

The game marked Herschel Walker’s NFL debut, as well as the first Monday night game ever between the two teams at Texas Stadium.

Walker scored twice, including the game-winning touchdown. Dallas prevailed, 31-28. (The Giants ultimately won the war, taking Super Bowl XXI to cap the 1986 season.)

Michaels also handled the first Giants-Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, a Sunday night contest in 2009. The Giants won the game with a late field goal.

The Cowboys are currently 1-2 when Tom Brady works their games; for games against the Giants called by Al Michaels, the Cowboys are 14-5.