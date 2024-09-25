 Skip navigation
simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Al Michaels will call 20th Cowboys-Giants game on Thursday night

  
Published September 25, 2024 04:38 PM

Thursday night’s game marks a milestone for legendary broadcaster Al Michaels. It will be his 20th game involving the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

Twenty times, calling Cowboys-Giants games. The run dates back to Michaels’s first Monday Night Football game, in September 1986.

The game marked Herschel Walker’s NFL debut, as well as the first Monday night game ever between the two teams at Texas Stadium.

Walker scored twice, including the game-winning touchdown. Dallas prevailed, 31-28. (The Giants ultimately won the war, taking Super Bowl XXI to cap the 1986 season.)

Michaels also handled the first Giants-Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, a Sunday night contest in 2009. The Giants won the game with a late field goal.

The Cowboys are currently 1-2 when Tom Brady works their games; for games against the Giants called by Al Michaels, the Cowboys are 14-5.