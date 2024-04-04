Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry visited Jaguars, Bucs this week

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has begun his top-30 visits.

He was in Jacksonville on Tuesday before going to Tampa on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report reports.

McKinstry is projected as a first-round pick.

He worked out at the Alabama Pro Day last month before undergoing surgery on his right foot to repair a Jones fracture. McKinstry ran a 4.47 in the 40, had a broad jump of 10 foot 1 and a vertical jump of 34.5 inches.

In 42 career games, McKinstry made 92 tackles, five for a loss, with two interceptions, two sacks and 25 passes defended.

McKinstry also returned punts, averaging 15.8 yards per return as a sophomore before a drop to 6.1 yards this season.