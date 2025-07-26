Alex Anzalone practices at Lions camp Saturday

Linebacker Alex Anzalone is on the practice field at Lions training camp on Saturday.

Anzalone did not take part in the team’s first set of practice sessions this summer, but multiple reporters at Saturday’s workout send word that Anzalone is in uniform and on the field with the rest of the club.

The Lions said a hamstring issue was keeping Anzalone from practicing, but he’s in the market for a new contract and said last week that he’s “disappointed” in how talks for such a deal are currently progressing.

While there’s been no word of movement on the contract front, Anzalone’s return to practice suggests that things are in place where he’s ready to move forward physically and mentally for the 2025 season.