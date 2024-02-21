Alex Van Pelt on whether Mac Jones could start: Right now, everything is on the table

Mac Jones has taken a step back the past two seasons after beginning his career with a Pro Bowl berth. He set career worsts in almost every category in 2023.

The Patriots surely will look for a quarterback this offseason, but new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt hasn’t ruled out Jones keeping the job in 2024.

“Really right now, everything is on the table,” Van Pelt said, via video from the team. “We’re just still working through that process. I’m sure it’ll be a collaborative effort, and we’ll make the right decisions when the time comes.”

Van Pelt already has had a conversation with Jones, among other players, as he and the other new coaches evaluate the roster.

He said there are “definitely some pieces of the puzzle not put in place yet.”

“The biggest thing is that there’s some good pieces in place,” Van Pelt said. “I think the best thing for everybody is going to be a fresh start for everybody. I talked to a couple of guys already. Coming in with a clean slate, not preconceived expectations or notions of who these guys are and then we’ll build it from the ground up. But exciting to have the opportunity to do that.”

Jones threw 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and went 2-9 as the starter in 2023.

Van Pelt said he looks for decision-making, accuracy, leadership and toughness in a quarterback, with the traits in no particular order. He and the Patriots will have to decide how many of those Jones has, and if there is a better option for them.