Alexander Mattison named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 4

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Raiders running back Alexander Mattison has been named their Community MVP for Week Four of the 2024 season.

Mattison surprised two families with tickets, pre- and post-game passes, transportation, T-shirts and a meet-and-greet at the Raiders home opener earlier this month. Through his I AM Gifted foundation, Mattison also provided each family with $1,000 to assist with their financial needs.

“Being named the NFLPA Community MVP is a tremendous honor and a reminder of why I do this work,” Mattison said in a statement. “Through my charitable efforts, I aim to uplift and empower individuals and families, creating moments and opportunities that leave a lasting impact.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Mattison’s foundation or a charity of his choice in recognition of his award. He will also join the other weekly Community MVPs in being eligible to receive the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.

