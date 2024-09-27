 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Other PFT Content

Alexander Mattison named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 4

  
Published September 27, 2024 12:23 PM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Raiders running back Alexander Mattison has been named their Community MVP for Week Four of the 2024 season.

Mattison surprised two families with tickets, pre- and post-game passes, transportation, T-shirts and a meet-and-greet at the Raiders home opener earlier this month. Through his I AM Gifted foundation, Mattison also provided each family with $1,000 to assist with their financial needs.

“Being named the NFLPA Community MVP is a tremendous honor and a reminder of why I do this work,” Mattison said in a statement. “Through my charitable efforts, I aim to uplift and empower individuals and families, creating moments and opportunities that leave a lasting impact.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Mattison’s foundation or a charity of his choice in recognition of his award. He will also join the other weekly Community MVPs in being eligible to receive the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.