 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A’lique Terry leaves Vikings for job at the University of Oregon

  
Published February 14, 2023 11:54 AM
nbc_pft_jjettasintv_230209
February 9, 2023 03:05 PM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins the show to explain what it's like having the complete trust from his quarterback, what went wrong for the Vikings last season, and why he's feeling even more confident about success in Year 2 under Kevin O'Connell.

Vikings assistant defensive line coach A’lique Terry is returning to the University of Oregon.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning announced Terry as the team’s new offensive line coach Tuesday.

Terry spent 2019 and 2020 as a graduate assistant for the Ducks, working with the offensive line. Oregon had a trio of all-Americans in Penei Sewell, Shane Lemieux and Calvin Throckmorton on its offensive line during his time there.

“We are thrilled to welcome A’lique back to the Oregon family,” Lanning said in a statement. “A’lique is very familiar with our program and understands the values and goals that we have here in Eugene. He is passionate, with unique experiences that range from the college ranks all the way to the NFL as a coach. He also has experience as a player, competing at the Power 5 level on the offensive line.

“His relationships with our current and past student-athletes are unmatched, and his reputation as a teacher precedes him. We are really excited about what A’lique brings to our program and the positive impact he’ll have on our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Terry coached the offensive line at the University of Hawaii in 2021 before going to the other side of the football with the Vikings. He was an offensive lineman for four seasons at Wake Forest.